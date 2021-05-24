Your Love Is King the standout bet at Brighton

On the back of a much improved effort last time out, Your Love Is King looks to hold leading claims of opening his account in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Brighton (4.45).

This Michael Bell trained three-year-old was well beaten in three quick runs to get a qualifying handicap mark, but shaped nicely on his first start in that sphere in a class 6 at Bath when fourth of 13 to Devil’s Club off a rating of 57.

After tracking the leaders, he went second two from home before weakening inside the final 100 yards and losing two places to be beaten just 2 3/4 lengths.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, has since run well to finish fourth off 5lb higher at Nottingham and it was a performance which suggested there was better to come from Your Love Is King.

He is now able to race in this same grade class 6 affair off 1lb lower and is the first runner at the track for Bell in over 12 months.

The yard has an overall win/place strike rate of just over 50 per cent with it’s runners at the seaside venue and this looks a race in which it is hard to make a case for many.

So, if taking another step forward, I think it represents a good opportunity for Your Love Is King to open his account under 3lb claimer Dylan Hogan.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Your Love Is King (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)