Contrebasse appeals at 12s in Haydock finale

In the 1m 6f handicap that brings proceedings to a close at Haydock today (5.30), Contrebasse looks worth an each-way wager at 12/1.

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old has won once and been placed once in three runs at this venue.

He ran very well over course and distance 13 months ago when a length runner-up off 64 before going one better next time up over 2m here when staying on strongly to score by a length in this grade – class 4 – off 66.

Contrebasse went on to be finish third at Carlisle off 71 and rounding off the campaign with a solid second of 14 to Caravan Of Hope off 70 over the 1m 6f trip of this at Doncaster.

He is now able to race off 67, just 1lb higher than when last victorious, and after being well-beaten in his first two starts this season shaped with far more encouragement last time out at Ayr when a keeping on 3 1/4 length fourth of five to Kensington Art.

That was a step back in the right direction and if building on it Contrebasse looks weighted to go well here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Contrebasse (12/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)