Florenza an each-way play at 25/1

In the 7f handicap ay Haydock today (4.25), Florenza looks too well-treated to ignore and worth an each-way play at 25/1.

This Chris Fairnurst trained seven-year-old mare was last successful in a class 4 contest over this trip of this at Doncaster in April of last year when running on strongly to give 3lb and a neck beating to Agincourt off a mark of 82.

The runner-up has since won twice, including in Listed company, and finished second in a Group 2 to now be rated 109.

That gives form a strong look in relation to this class 5 affair and Florenza is able to race in it off 16lb lower.

Her current rating of 66 is a career-low and she showed that she retained ability on her first start this season when a 5 1/4 length fifth of 14 to Bertog over 7f at Doncaster.

Alhtough she failed to build on that last time out at Ayr, that race was over a mile and Florenza weakened from the furlong marker.

The drop back to the 7f trip of this is likely to see her in a better light and on her win over Agincourt I can’t let her go unbacked in this at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Florenza (25/1 bet365 – BOG)