HEATWAVE claims first VICTIM in Bournemouth

With temperatures this week hitting the high 30’s and the nation breaking out of the COVID house arrest to flock to the beaches for some SUMMER sunshine Daily Sport has learned that an ICE CREAM VAN in Bournemouth has succumb to the extreme HEAT and MELTED on the sea front.

Eyewitnesses have said the VAN just dissolved before there very eyes as they queued to get a 99 with a flake and the vendor was lucky to escape from the wreckage.

Ice cream seller Mario told Daily Sport “One minute I was serving ICE CREAM and the next I was scraping melted ice cream van off myself.”

With TEMPERATURES in the South East set to stay high over the coming days Daily Sport ahs warned all ICE CREAM sellers to be on alert as things can only get worse.