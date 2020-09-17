Price completes double in the bubble on Autumn Series Day Five

Gerwyn Price claimed his second Players Championship title in two days by defeating Krzysztof Ratajski in the Day Five final as the PDC Autumn Series drew to a close last night.

Having recovered from 7-4 down to defeat Devon Petersen in Tuesday’s dramatic final in Niedernhausen, Price wrapped up his 13th PDC title in simpler fashion against Ratajski with the Welshman leading throughout the contest.

The world number three averaged 104 across six victories in a highly impressive day which ensures his place at the top of the final Autumn Series Order of Merit.

He also heads into this weekend’s bwin World Series of Darts Finals in Salzburg full of confidence following his double Players Championship success.

“Winning yesterday put me at ease today,” said Price, pictired. “There was less pressure, I was already happy with my week’s work.

“With the pressure off it shows the kind of game I can play. I played brilliant all day. The final was my worst game but I got over the line.

“I’m in a good place right now. I believe that my ‘A-game’ is better than anybody else’s.

“I’m going into the World Series Finals with confidence and I’m looking forward to playing in front of a crowd again.”

Price began the day with wins over Vincent van der Voort, Madars Razma and Chris Dobey, before producing his highest average of the day, 107.2, in a 6-5 defeat of James Wade.

The two-time Grand Slam of Darts champion then averaged 104.5 in a 7-3 triumph over Jose De Sousa to reach the final.

In the previous round, De Sousa claimed his first win over world number one Michael van Gerwen on another successful day for the emerging Portuguese number one.

Poland’s Ratajski saw off World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and also whitewashed Simon Whitlock in his run to the final, but was denied a Players Championship win by Price.

In-form Petersen continued his eye-catching form with a nine-darter against Van den Bergh, though he was defeated 6-2 by the Belgian in their second round clash.

Lisa Ashton also rounded off an impressive Autumn Series by hitting a ten-dart leg, the best ever produced by a female player in PDC competition.

PDC Autumn Series Day Five

Wednesday September 16

Last 16

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Chris Dobey

James Wade 6-4 Jamie Hughes

Jose De Sousa 6-5 Callan Rydz

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Karel Sedlacek

Brendan Dolan 6-4 Scott Baker

Matt Clark 6-4 Danny Noppert

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Simon Whitlock 6-2 Bradley Brooks

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-5 James Wade

Jose De Sousa 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Brendan Dolan 6-3 Matt Clark

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-0 Simon Whitlock

Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 7-3 Jose De Sousa

Krzysztof Ratajski 7-4 Brendan Dolan

Final

Gerwyn Price 8-5 Krzysztof Ratajski