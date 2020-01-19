Course specialist Star Ascending weighted to strike

Star Ascending has an excellent record at Wolverhampton, so having dropped back down beow his last winning mark makes plemty of appeal in the 4.10 there today.

This Jenny Candlish trained eight-year-old has a 50 per cent win/place strike rate over course and distance having won five times and been placed on three occasions in 16 starts.

The last three of those wins have cone in this grade – class 5 – off marks of 74, 70 and 70.

Star Ascenidng also ran well to finihs third in a class 4 off 75 and is now able to race off 68 having run well in his last two starts.

It makes him a big player at the weights on the pick of his form and another plus is that Joe Fanning gets a great tune out of him and has a strke rate of 42 per cent when in the saddle.

This also looks a class 5 that lacks any real strength in depth, with it being hard to make a case for the majority of the runners.

So taking eveything into account, this looks a nice opening for Star Ascending to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Star Ascending (11/4 generally available – use BOG firms)