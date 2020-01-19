Nelson River makes plenty of appeal in Wolves opener

Now returned to the level off what looks a potentially lenient mark, Nelson River looks the one to be on in the 1m 6f apprentice handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Wolverhampton (12.50).

This Tony Carrol trained five-year-old won over 1m 4f here back in September 2018 when powering home to win going away by two lengths off a rating of 62.

He backed that up with a solid length second over the same trip at Pontefract off 68, after which he had his attentions switched to hurdling.

Nelson River won his first two starts ovcer the obstacles in good style and went on to run a fine racee when a 9 3/4 length fourth of 14 to Pentland Hills in the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle at last year’s Cheltenbham Festival off an official rating of 134.

He has failed to shone in three starts thos season, bur his last run came in the Grade 1 Fighting Fith at Newcastle off 142.

If he can translate the improved form he showed over hurdles last season back to the flat then he could be well-head of his current mark of 70.

This race should also be run to suit and the trip looks ideal given the way in which he finished off the aforementioned race when winning on his sole previous visit to the track.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Nelson River (2/1 bet365 – BOG)