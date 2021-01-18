Coviglia appeals at 11s in Wolverhampton finale

Now back down below his last winning mark, Coviglia looks decent value at 11/1 in the 1m 1f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Wolverhampton (8.10).

This seven-year-old has won once and been placed once in two starts at this venue. He was last successful in a class 5 at Chelmsford back in December 2019 when staying on strongly to score by a length off a rating of 64 and in the care of Jacqueline Coward.

Coviglia got put up to 68 for that and was sent off the 2/1 favourite to follow-up in a class 5 at the same venue but finished tailed off and was subsequently on the sidelines for 323 days.

He then joined Mick Easterby back in November and after being well beaten on debut for his new handler at Southwell but in a much improved effort last time out at the same track when fourth of eight to Motwwaafeq in a class 6 off 65 when weakening late on to be beaten 3 1/2 lengths.

That was a step back in the right direction and Coviglia has since been dropped another couple of pounds and is able to race off 63.

It makes him a key player at the weights on the pick of his form and Coviglia has a near 43 per cent strike rate in this grade – class 6 – having won three times and been placed once in seven starts.

Joanne Mason, who has won once and been placed twice in five starts on him, also takes off a handy 5lb with her claim.

So taking everything into account, I think Coviglia has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Coviglia (11/1 generally available – use BOG firms, paying 4 places)