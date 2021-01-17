A group of ARCHAEOLOGISTS working a secret site in PERU have discovered what they believe to be one of the rarest and oldest DINOSAURS ever to walk the earth over 12 BILLIONS years ago and have been named a PENIS-saurus by experts.

Professor Dick Shyster told Daily Sport “This is an amazing discovery by may TEAM as they unearthed this 14 INCH mini one-eyed DINOSAUR one of the smallest adults ever found.”

The PENIS-saurus is believed to have roamed the GLOBE prior to seas and it is thought that there were large colonies in ESSEX and London’s EAST END.

Since the discovery earlier this year the web has gone crazy with DINO-DICK merchandise and souvenirs.

Daily Sport contacted the NATURAL history museum but the declined to comment on the discovery.