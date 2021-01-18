Kupa River weighted to strike at Wolves

Having become dangerously well-treated, Kupa River makes plenty of appeal at 9/2 in the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.40).

This Roger Fell trained seven-year-old has won once and been placed three times over course and distance. The success came in a class 5 back in March 2019 when scoring by a short-head off a mark of 68.

Kupa River went on to follow-up in a class 4 at Leicester off 71 and also won at class 5 at Musselburgh three starts later off 74 after which he got out up to 80 and hit the frame in a class 3 and a class 4.

He also ran well over 7f here last July when 4 1/4 length third of 12 to Tranchee who is now rated 102 and was giving him just 4lb that day.

That form reads well in relation to this class 6 affair and Kupa River is able to race in it off a career-low mark of 62.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective on just his third start in the grade and he comes into this on the back of an improved effort last time out when a solid keeping on one length fourth of 12 to De Little Engine over course and distance.

If building on that then this represents a good opportunity for Kupa River to score and overdue success in the hands of 7lb claimer Tyler Heard.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kupa River (9/2 Unibet – BOG)