Coviglia has a huge shout at Chelmsford

Coviglia shaped better than the bare result last time out, so having been eased further in the weights is a strong fancy at 5/1 to get back to winning ways in the 1m handicap at Chelmsford today (6.00)

This seven-year-old was last successful in a class 5 over this course and distance back in December 2019 when staying on strongly to score by a length off a rating of 64 and in the care of Jacqueline Coward.

Coviglia got put up to 68 for that and was sent off the 2/1 favourite to follow-up in a class 5 here but finished tailed off and was subsequently on the sidelines for 323 days.

He then joined Mick Easterby back in November and after being well beaten on debut for his new handler at Southwell but in a much improved effort at the same track when fourth of eight to Motwaafeq in a class 6 off 65 when weakening late on to be beaten 3 1/2 lengths.

That was a step back in the right direction and nothing went right for Coviglia last time out at Wolverhampton when a 4 1/2 length fifth of 12 to Monsaraz off 63.

After being short of room after a furlong and finding himself at the rear, he was then forced to race out wide and kept on to be nearest at the finish without being unduly knocked about.

He is now able to race off 62 and that makes Coviglia a key player at the weights in this class 6 – a grade in which he has a 37.5 per cent strike rate having won three of his eights starts.

Hence, at the odds on offer, Coviglia rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Coviglia (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms