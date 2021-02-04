Magicreef looks just the trick of handicap debut at Ffos Las

In the 2m handicap hurdle that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Ffos Las (4.45), I think Yulong Magicreef is potentially well-treated and worth a punt at 11/2.

This four-year-old was a fair maiden on the level in Ireland when trained by Jessica Harrington and had three quick runs over the obstacles at the end of last year after joining Jonjo O’Neill.

His best effort came in the second of those at Market Rasen where he kept on at the one pace to finish a 5 1/4 length third of nine to Volkovka in a class 4 juvenile contest.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 10lb, has since run well when a head runner-up at Taunton and third in a Listed mares’ contest at Doncaster to be rated 119.

Shentri, who finished 10 1/2 lengths behind the selection in fifth, also went into the race rated 125.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 5 affair and suggests that an opening mark of 102 for Yulong Magicreef is exploitable.

He also looks to have been brought along firmly with handicaps in mind and has the services of Kevin Brogan in the saddle who takes off 5lb with his claim and is terrifc value for it.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Yulong Magicreef (11/2 bet365, 888sport – BOG)