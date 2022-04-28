Crisford’s Filly To Float Home

Oh dear – I haven’t any odds to refer to at the time of writing but I will be pretty surprised if we can get any odds against about Flotus here but she is, by far, the likeliest winner. Three-year-olds have won the last four runnings of this race so no negatives there for the daughter of Starspangledbanner. A winner on her debut at Goodwood, she improved all season long, culminating in success in Listed class at Ripon (very easily) and a good second to Tenebrism in the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes here at Newmarket. Connections have wisely decided to keep her to sprinting for now which on breeding seems a wise move, and a return to Listed Class for a stable in good form ought to see her start her new season on a winning note.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Flotus 1.15pm Newmarket 10/11 William Hill, 888sport.com, and others