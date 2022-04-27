Midweek 5 Minutes with Kate

Today we catch up with blonde Sport Babe Kate and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as?

: Kate.

Q2. Where are you from?

:I’m originally from Birmingham but am located in North Somerset.

Q3. Age?

:I’m 36 years young !

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them?

:I do ! And I want more! So far I have my right arm inked, lower back, chest, ankle. I’d say around 20 hours maybe so far , but new ink is coming soon !

Q5. Any piercings?

: I have a belly button piercing

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry?

:I had my first international publishing in the UK Calendar Girls 2021 Calendar after entering the 2021 competition !

Q7. How long have you been in the business?

:I’ve been modelling now for around 14 months ! So I’m a newbie 😌

Q8. What are some of your previous projects?

UK Calendar Girls 2021, Magnifique Magazine, and I have recently launched an Admire Me Account where all of my Exclusive Images not seen on social media platforms can be viewed !

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?

I am still building my Admire Me Account ( check it out ! ) It’s very new ! And am hoping to increase publishing’s this year with a number of different magazines.Im attending the Bristol Casting days for UK Calendar Girls to support to the new models that have applied this year! I’m also in the process of organising a skydive to help raise money for Mental Health. Currently I model Lingerie, Topless and Implied Nude .

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist?

I love music and like a range of different artists. Reggae takes first place and I’d say Sanchez , Barrington Levy and the legendary UB40 and Lovers Rock listen to the most. I also love Kiana Lede, Ella Mai and Rihanna – especially when it’s a ‘Bad Bitch’ kinda day 😝

Q11. Do you have any hobbies?

Music – I love to Sing. I gigged and worked the circuit as a female solo vocalist for many years in my late teens and into my early 20’s and music is still a big passion of mine. I love Theme Parks and anything that gets my adrenaline going – I paraglided from Mount Teide!

Q12. Are you into video games?

:No not at all.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person?

I don’t really have a favourite sport but I’d say Boxing if any ! Tyson Fury is always a good watch! And considering he’s battled Mental Health and has still achieved what he has is unreal– Inspiring !

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie?

: My all time favourite is Dirty Dancing! but I love a good horror/thriller, and action movies !

The Fast and Furious Movies has also got to be up there with my favourites !

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal?

I love cheese !! Lol , so anything that contains cheese is a win ! Cheese and Crackers 😋 Only cheddar though, none of that blue mouldy looking stuff ! And my mums roast dinners cannot be beaten !

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink?

Currently Pink Gin ! I know I’m such a girl 🙄 And Malibu .

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life?

My children. In this house we do Autism. I’ve learnt to see the world in a whole different view. Different Not Less !

Q18. Measurements?

I’m around 5ft 8 , UK size 8, and 36B Itty Bitty Titties😝

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?

In Turkey, on a hotel balcony, not realising we had an audience until after…when they started clapping! I wanted to die but f*ck it YOLO! 🤣

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k?

Making Love is great, but there’s nothing better than that ‘F**k Me’ Make up sex , that shit gets nasty ! 🤣

Q21. Favourite sexual position?

Doggy style for deeper penetration and getting a harder and faster rhythm ! Then I’d say 69 for more intimate intense stimulation ! See who taps out first 😝

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?

I have an absolute FEAR of Butter 🤮 I can’t cope with the look of it, smell, taste , anything ! I cant have it in my house and I can literally smell it on people that have eaten it.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram – KT2409123

Admire Me – https://admireme.vip/K8TE/