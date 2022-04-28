Twilight At 3.00pm?

Trumpets blaring for our first decent field of the day with 12 all set to go to post for the Group Three Palace House Stakes over five-furlongs. Arecibo has won two of his four starts here and is one to consider as an each way alternative, but Twilight Calls seems to be getting better with age, and was a very easy winner on his return to action over course and distance when he gave weight and a beating to all his rivals. Make no mistake, this is a big step up in grade form a class Three handicap but he can only improve for his first start in eight months and returning from a gelding operation. He could well prove good enough to start his way up through the ranks like his father (Twilight Son), but I am a little wary at his price that he is yet to do it at this level.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Twilight Calls 3.00pm Newmarket 3/1 most bookmakers