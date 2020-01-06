Kauto The King weighted to strike at Chepstow

Kauto The King looks nicely trated on the pick of his form and worth siding with to open his account in the 4.00 at Chepstow today.

This Colin Tizzard trained six-year-old ran well in his four starts in bumpers and in his first three starts over hurdles ean on contest won by some useful types – finishing fifth to Elusive Bell, fourth to susbsequent dual Grade 1 winner Reserve Tank and sixth to Emitom.

He then posted an improved effort when finding only Birfs Of Prey a neck too strong in a 12-runner contest at Taunton.

The winner went on to follow-up and ran well in his hat-trick bid when an eight length sixth of 15 to Getaway Trump in a hot class 2 novice handicap hurdle final at Sandown off 129.

Flinck, who finished 1 3/4 lengths behind the selection in third, has also won his last two starts off 115 and 119 – the latter being a decent class 3 handicap at Haydock.

That form reads really well in relation to this class 4 affair and suggest Kauto The King is on a handy mark off 114.

I thought he ran better than the bare result last time out off it when a 14 1/2 length fifth of 13 to Master’s Legacy at Taunton as he raced wide throughout and only weakened late on.

That was his second star back from a break and Kauto The King should now be fully tuned to do himnself justice.

A repeat of his run behind Birds Of Prey should be more than good enough to seem him land the spoils in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kauto The King (6/1 Sky Bet – BOG)