Cuba Ruba taken to cash-in on career-low mark

In the 1m 4f handicap at Beverley today (4.30), Cuba Ruba looks worth a wager to cash-in on a career-low mark and land the spoils.

Trained by Tim Easterby, this four-year-old notched his sole success 12 months ago at Mussleburgh when landing a gamble in a class 5 and scoring be a head off a mark of 57.

He got put up to 63 for that and was far from disgraced off it when fourth next time up at the same eanue.

Cuba Ruba also ran well on seasonal reappearance when third in a class 6 at Wolverhampton off a rating of 56 and is now able to race in this same grade affair off just 52.

That gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form and Cuba Ruba comes into this having caught the eye last time out at Catterick when sixth of 15 to Cromer.

After being slowly away, he kept on nicely under tender handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten seven lengths.

it’s not the first time that he has fluffed his lines at the start, but if getting away better here he looks weighted to take all the beating.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cuba Ruba (9/2 Boylesports – BOG)