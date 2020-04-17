Curtis targeting repeat Stayers’ Hurdle bid with Lisnagar Oscar

Rebecca Curtis is targeting a repeat Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next season with this year’s hero Lisnagar Oscar.

The Oscar gelding landed the 2020 renewal under pilot Adam Wedge by two lengths from Ronald Pump at amazing odds of 50-1, having begun the campaign with a couple of placed efforts over fences.

The Pembrokeshire trainer said: “It will be the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle for Lisnagar Oscar and working backwards from there.

“He’ll definitely be sticking to hurdles now – he wasn’t a bad jumper over fences. It’s just that he’s so quick over hurdles and he’s built more like a hurdler. He was disappointing and when you put chasers in front of him, he lost his zest a bit.

“It was a case of getting his confidence back and when he switched back to hurdles, he had the same ability as when he was a novice the year before. His campaign should be easier next season with a proper plan in place.

“I’d say we’ll probably wait until the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury for his return, although there is a race at Wetherby. I always thought his best runs were on better ground, although last year he handled soft so much better.”

After finishing fifth in the 2019 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, the now seven-year-old ran at Aintree, where he was third to Champ in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle. Last season Curtis had planned an international raid with her ‘champ’ before COVID-19 reared its ugly head.

She continued: “The plan would have been to freshen him up and to go to Punchestown for the Champion Stayers Hurdle as Aintree was too quick just a few weeks after Cheltenham.

“He’s done really good since Cheltenham. Obviously we didn’t know if racing would be going ahead so he stayed in another month after Cheltenham. But on April 1 we knew it wasn’t going ahead so we decided to give him a nice summer break and he’s sun bathing, eating grass and feeling very happy.”

Curtis obviously enjoyed a great day at the Cheltenham Festival and she is looking forward to taking on the likes of Paisley Park again as her charge bids to join an elite list of staying hurdlers, including greats such as Big Buck’s, Inglis Drever and Baracouda, to have landed the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at least twice.

She added: “It was an amazing day seeing him all through the race travelling and jumping well and going one of the best and still on the bridle at the second last. I just hoped he wouldn’t get done going up the hill.

“Myself and Adam thought he was a massive price considering it was a real solid run in the Cleeve Hurdle the time before when people were saying that it was just the way that it was run. Looking back to his novice form, he was entitled to run well.

“I’m delighted for the owners Racing For Fun who are very loyal, long-standing owners who have been with me probably at least six or seven years.

“It was definitely a shame about Paisley Park and I felt for Emma [Lavelle] with a horse like him who had a big build-up and disappointed on the day. They found something wrong with him and hopefully he’ll bounce back, but we’ve got the crown and it will be nice to take him on next season.”

