Everything Looks Rosy

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
38
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

Who guessed my second bet would be in a bumper, not many that’s for sure, yet here I am backing Rosy Redrum in the 3.45pm at Newton Abbot. I backed and tipped her first time out when she scored at Wincanton and again at Newbury when she was a good second in Listed class, but not (thankfully) at Aintree when she came home ninth of 20 after she failed to get a clear run.

This represents a big drop in class, and we have to assume she is still thriving at home (or she would be out in a field by now), in which case she can pick up another prize before a summer off, and presumably a new career next season over hurdles.  

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Rosy Redrum 3.45pm Newton Abbot 8/11 Bet365

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here