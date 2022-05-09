Everything Looks Rosy

Who guessed my second bet would be in a bumper, not many that’s for sure, yet here I am backing Rosy Redrum in the 3.45pm at Newton Abbot. I backed and tipped her first time out when she scored at Wincanton and again at Newbury when she was a good second in Listed class, but not (thankfully) at Aintree when she came home ninth of 20 after she failed to get a clear run.

This represents a big drop in class, and we have to assume she is still thriving at home (or she would be out in a field by now), in which case she can pick up another prize before a summer off, and presumably a new career next season over hurdles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Rosy Redrum 3.45pm Newton Abbot 8/11 Bet365