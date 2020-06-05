Dan taken to dazzle at Newmarket

Dazzling Dan has a good record at Newmarket and looks worth siding with at 9/2 to further enhance it with victory in the 1.50 there today.

This Pam Sly trained four-year-old has won once and been placed twice in three starts over course and distance.

He progressed throughout last season when winning twice, beating Oxted over CD in the last of those by

1/2 a length off a mark of 99.

The runner-up, who was rated 3lb superior going into the contest, is now rated 109 and second favourite for the Group 3 Abernant Stakes on this card.

That gives the form a decent look and Dazzling Dan went on to round off the campaign with a solid fourth of 10 to Tinto at Ascot off 104.

He now returns to action off 1lb lower (103) and that makr looks exploitable judged on his success over Oxted.

Dazzling Dan has also gone well fresh in the past and hails from a yard whose runners rarely lack for fitness.

He also boasts a 38 per cent strike rate in the grade, so looks to have lots going for him at a venue which clearly plays to hsi strengths.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dazzling Dan (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)