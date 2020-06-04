Police hunt for CRAP FOR CARERS Shit ‘n’ Run Fiend

West Midlands police are on the hunt for a FECES FIEND who has been DUMPING on the doorstep of CARERS on a Thursday evening for the past 4 weeks.

Some of the PERVERTS handy work from last Thursday evening

The act has been DUBBED ‘Crap For Carers’ by the police who stay they are looking for a fat grey haired PERVERT in his 60’s, well this must really narrow the field of PERVS in Britain.

DCI Richie Krapper of West Midlands CID told Daily Sport “This is one of the worst cases of SHIT ‘n’ RUN we’ve ever come across, especially at a time like this.”

Adding “This person needs to be caught and made an example of before we get COPY SHAT cases.”

A BUSTY NURSE who wanted to remain nameless told our reporter “It’s bad enough people breaking LOCKDOWN but to do stuff like this, what a SICKO.”

DAILY SPORT warns everyone to be on their guard this Thursday at 8pm just in case this WEIRDO isn’t caught in time.