Gunmetal weighted to strike under Curtis

I put up Gunmetal as a sprint handicapper to follow this season and think he holds leading claims of making a winning return to action in the 5.55 at Newmarket today.

Trained by David Barron, this seven-year-old is a course and distance winner wgo won three of his six starts in 2018, with the last of those coming in the competitive 22-runner Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon.

He made all at Ripon and ran on strongly to easily beat Dakota Gold by 2 3/4 lengths off a mark of 97.

Gunmetal got out up to 104 for that taking sucess anad although he failed to get his head in front last year he did post several solid efforts in defeat.

They included when when a 1 3/4 lengths fourth of 19 to Duke Of Firenze at York off 103, a three length sixth of 26 to Cape Byron in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot off the same rating and when runner-up at Ripon off 98.

Gunmetal now returns action off a handicap mark of 94 – his lowest rating in two years – and has gone well fresh in the past.

The booking of Ben Curtis to do the steering is another positive, as he is two from three on him, and now gets the leg up for the first time since August 2018

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Gunmetal (4/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)