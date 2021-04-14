Dan weighted to Dazzle at Newmarket

Having fallen in the weights, Dazzling Dan makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in the 6f handicap at Newmarket today (1.50).

This Pam Sly trained five-year-old did well in 2019 when winning twice and also posting some solid efforts in defeat.

The first of those successes came in a class 2 over this course and distance where after racing prominently he ran on strongly to score by a neck off a mark of 93.

His other success also came at this venue on the July course in another when beating Oxted in a competitive class 2 by 1/2 a length off a mark of 99.

The runner-up, who was rated 3lb superior going into the contest, won his next three starts since and landed the Group 1 July Cup in the last of those to be rated 120.

That gives the form a strong look and Dazzling Dan went on to round off the campaign with a solid fourth of 10 to Tinto at Ascot off 104.

Although he failed to get his head in front last season, Dazzling Dan has tumbled down the weights as a result and now able to race in this class 2 off a reduced rating of 90 – 7lb lower than when last victorious.

It makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form and he comes into this having undergone wind surgery.

Dazzling Dan has also gone well fresh in the past and has winning form on the ground, so looks a fascinating contender in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dazzling Dan (9/1 bet365 – BOG)