Well-treated Harvest Day worth a wager at 14s

Having been eased further in the weights and gone well fresh in the past, Harvest Day appeals each-way at 14/1 now reunited with Nathan Evans the 1m handicap on today’s card at Beverley (5.40).

This Mick Easterby trained six-year-old mare was last successful in this grade – class 5 at Thirsk in September of 2019 when scoring off a mark of 71 and he went on to finish a solid second in the same grade at Newcastle off off 74.

Harvest Day also posted a couple of solid efforts last year to make the frame in class 5 affairs, finishing third at Pontefract in July off 73 and occupying the same position in a 14-runner contest at Thirsk behind Dancing Rave off 69.

She is now returns to action off a reduced rating of 61, a massive 10lb lower than when last victorious. Her previous two successes had also come off higher marks off 65 and 68.

It makes Harvest Day too well-treated to ignore under Evans who is now back in the plate for the first time since her aforementioned run when third at Pontefract.

He has a 50 per cent win/place strike rate on Harvest Day having won won three times and been placed on four occasions in 14 starts, so everything looks in place for a big run in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Harvest Day (14/1 generally available – use BOG firms)