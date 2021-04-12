Sycamore weighted to strike under Murphy

In the 1m handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Windsor (4.40), Sycamore looks on a handy mark and makes plenty of appeal now stepped up in trip.

This Martyn Meade trained four-year-old had three starts last summer and caught the eye on debut when very green and keeping on late to finish a never nearer 12 length sixth of 12 to Baashir over 7f at Salisbury.

He then duly showed the benefit of that run, again over 7f at Salisbury, when a 3 1/4 length second of eight to Sidereal.

The winner has run well to finish runner-up in his last two starts off a mark of 80 in class 4 company, whilst the third home Starshiba has since landed a class 3 handicap off 82 and ran off 87 when last seen in action in a class 2 at Kempton.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 5 affair and Sycamore is able to race in it off mark of just 72, having been dropped a pound after finding the drop back to 6f against him on handicap debut at Leicester when a keeping on 4 1/2 length fifth of eight to Able Keen.

The son of Kingman is bred to be better than it and appeals as the type that has more to offer this season now stepped up to a mile.

So in a field comprised of largely exposed types, this looks a nice opportunity for Sycamore to open his account under Oisin Murphy.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Sycamore (5/2 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power – BOG)