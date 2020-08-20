Sweet on the chances of Betsey Trotter

Having become well-treated Betsey Trotter looks worth a punt at 7/1 now dropped back down into class 4 company in 7.00 at Chester today.

This five-year-old mare did well last season when moving from Dermlot Weld to David O’Meara and winning four times.

In the last of those successes in a class 4 at Wolverhampton she ran on well to score by a length off a mark of 86.

She got put up to 90 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in four starts this season, including when highly tried on return to action in a Listed contest at Haydock.

However, there was more to like about her latest effort in a class 3 at Haydock when a 5 3/4 length fourth of eight to Aristocratic Lady where after being held-up in touch she made good headway to hold every chance a furlong from home before weakening inside the last.

Betsey Trotter is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off 2lb lower and her revised rating of 82 means that she is now 4lb below her last winning mark,

It gives her a big chance from a handicapping perspective in a grade in which she has won twice and been placed once in six starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Betsey Trotter (7/1 bet365 – BOG)