Dark Devil worth a dabble at 14/1

Dark Devil is on a long losing run, but he has become well-treated as a result so appeals each-way at 14/1 in the 4.15 at Haydock today.

This seven-year-old was last successful at Chester back in September 2017 when in the care of Richard Fahey and landing a class 4 amateur riders’ contest by 1/2 a length off a mark of 80.

He went on to finish runner-up in two of hios next three starts off 83 and 84, and is now able to race off just 52.

That is 15lb lower than wehn runner-up over this course and distance 12 months ago and Dark devil went on to finish a solid third at Chester two starts later off 66.

It gives the gelding, who is now in the care of Patrick Morris, a big shout from a handicapping perspective if putting his best foot forward.

Although well-beaten in all five starts since joining Morris, inculding three spins this year, they have all been on the all-weather and all three of Darl Devil’s three career successes have come on the turf.

He has also been placed 12 times in 45 starts on the grass, giving him a win/place strike rate of 33 per cent on it.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dark Devil (14/1 generally availble – use BOG firms paying 4 places)