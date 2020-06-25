San Sebastian an each-way play under Doyle

In the 1m 2f handicap at Haydpock today (3.45), I think San Sebastian is worth an each-way play at 9/1.

This Ed Dunlop trained four-year-old is a lightly-raced sort who shaped with promise in three runs in novice contests, most notably second time up when fourth of 10 to Dal Horrisgle over 1m at Nottingham.

After being held-up at the rear, San Sebastian made good headway two from home and kept on nciely to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths.

The winner is a smart sort who went on to follow-up and is now rated 102. The second home Loolwah has also scored since and ran off 84 when last seen in action, whilst the third home Saffran scored easily at Chepstow earlier in the month.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 5 contest and suggests that San Sebastian should be well up to winning races off his current mark of 73.

Although he failed to live up to expectations on handicap debut when last seen in action, San Sebastian has since been gelded and remains open to improvement after just four starts.

He also hails from a yard in fine form and the booking of James Doyle to do the steering also catches the eye.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way San Sebastian (9/1 bet365 – BOG)