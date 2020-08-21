Dark Jedi a play at 8s in Sky Bet Handicap

Things conspired against Dark Jedi last time out, but on his previous form he looks worth a punt at 8/1 in the 1m 4f Sky Bet Handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at York (1.45).

This four-year-old has done refound his mojo since joining Tim Easterby at the start of this season.

After shaping well when a notch knocked about seventh at Catterick, Dark Jedi landed a gamble at Hamilton when overcoming trouble in-running to readily beat Where’s Jeff by a length off a mark of 79.

He was then turned out quickly under a 5lb penalty and had little difficulty following-up at Ripon.

Dark Jedi again didn’t get the clearest of runs, but when a gap finally appeared quickly asserted under a hands and heels ride to win by juts over a length from Nichols T.

He was well on top at the finish and value for much more than the winning, so a further 5lb rise did not look harsh.

Dark Jedi then ran a cracker off his revised rating of 89 when a keeping on 5 3/4 length fourth of 22 to Sinjaari here in the ultra-competitive 1m 2f John Smith’s Cup after being briefly denied a clear run

two from home.

He was the far from disgraced last time out at Newcastle when fourth of nine to Audarya in a muddlingly run affair where he was forced to lead on sufferance and got outpaced before keeping on again at the death to be beaten 2 3/4 lengths.

Dark Jedi will get a stronger pace to aim at here and the step up to 1m 4f promises to suit. Off 89, the same rating as his fine run in the John Smith’s Cup, he still looks well-treated given that he was rated as high as 100 at the start of last year when in the care of Charlie Hills.

Underfoot conditions also hold no fears, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dark Jedi (8/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power)