Council leader SUSPENDED after STAY SAFE C*NTS message

A council leader in middle England has been suspended after he had the message ‘STAY SAFE C*NTS’ spray painted on a wall to warn local residents of the DANGERS of the COVID19 pandemic.

The unnamed council is now subject to an investigation and Daily Sport understand that the leader who is an independent councillor has offered to resign following the incident.

A local resident who sent Daily Sport the story said ”I don’t see what all the fuss is about, if this GRAFFITI saves 1 life then it has served it’s purpose.”

Since the incident and online retailer has started to sell T-Shirts with the catch phase emblazoned across them.

Daily Sport can’t argue with this and as the council leader said “STAY SAFE C*NTS’