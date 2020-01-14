Karisoke weighted to strike on handicap debut

The Simon Crisford trained Karisoke looks worth siding with to cash-in on what looks a lenient opening mark to open his account on handicap debut in the 6.00 at Chelmsford today.

This four-year-old has only jad four starts and shaped nicely on racecourse debut over 7f at Beverley last August when hold every chance a furloing from home before being unable to find any extra in the closing stages and weakening to finish a 2 1/4 length third of seven to Montatham.

The winner is a useful sort who went into the race on the back of a success and has since run well in handicaps to finish third in a class 3 at Yarmouth off 90 and second in a class 2 at Musselburgh off 88.

Karisoke then posted a similar effort over 1m at this venue when a 4 1/2 length fourth of 10 to Dubai Icon, who is now rated 94.

He finished just over two lengths in front of the fifth home Equal Sum who finsihed fourth on handicap devut next time up at Kempton off 81.

The form of boths those races read well in relation to this class 5 affair over 7f and make an opening mark of just 71 for Karisoke look potentially very lenient.

The visor also now goes on for the first time and Karisoe is less exposed than his eight rivals.

With the stable in good form and boasting a strike rate of 24 per cent with it’s runners at the venue in the last 12 months, eveything suggests this is a great opening for Karisoke to bag a first success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Karisoke (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)