Swingers embrace PPE as new fetish culture

With everyone now having to SOCIAL DISTANCE and since LOCKDOWN all SWINGERS events have been cancelled and your local SWINGERS and DOGGERS placed under HOUSE ARREST some of the scene have started to embrace PPE and it is rapidly becoming a CULT FETISH.

Our SNAPPER on the ground in Yorkshire yesterday go this cheeky snap of one such PPE fetish lover and exhibitionist out in Bradford.

A local SWINGERS group in LEAFY Oxfordshire posted this last week telling members to do your partner or yourself.

Lots of local SWINGERS CLUBS may well never open again as members are staring to SWING virtually using ZOOM, Facetime and Teams to show off and play from the comfort of their own homes and V-Dogging is set to me the next TECH phenomenon with DOGGERS showing off on their phone from their drive or garage.