‘Darts At Home’ to return on Wednesday

Fans will be able to enjoy PDC stars in live darts action this Wednesday as ‘Darts At Home’ returns.

Last week’s first staging of ‘Darts At Home’ saw five players live stream boards from their homes, with the popular concept featured on Sky Sports News the following day.

Devon Petersen triumphed in a mini-league which also saw Chris Dobey, Luke Humphries, Matthew Edgar and Ted Evetts take to the oche.

This Wednesday (April 8) will see four more PDC players go head-to-head in live darts action as ‘Darts At Home’ returns with a four-player mini-league.

Premier League star Nathan Aspinall (pictured) heads up this week’s line-up, with Steve Beaton, Stephen Bunting and Jelle Klaasen also set to be in action.

Kicking off at 1930 BST, PDC commentator Dan Dawson will once again be on hand to talk through proceedings, with live score graphics provided by DartConnect.

All matches will be shown live on the PDC’s official Facebook page and Youtube channel.

Matches will be played over the best of nine legs.

PDC Darts At Home

Wednesday April 8

Nathan Aspinall

Steve Beaton

Stephen Bunting

Jelle Klaasen

Fixtures – Order subject to change

Nathan Aspinall v Steve Beaton

Stephen Bunting v Jelle Klaasen

Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting

Steve Beaton v Jelle Klaasen

Nathan Aspinall v Jelle Klaasen

Steve Beaton v Stephen Bunting