Hughes officially crowned champion jumps jockey

Brian Hughes has officially been announced as champion jockey for the first time following the close of the 2019/2020 jumps season.

He had established a commanding lead in the title race, with 141 wins to defending Champion Richard Johnson’s 122 wins, whne the British Horse Raccing Authority called an eealy end to the campiagn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old-told Great British Racing: “It has always been a dream of mine to become Champion Jockey, so to have finally achieved it is fantastic. It is obviously a little disappointing that we haven’t been able to see out the season as we were all looking forward to doing so and there were some big race days to look forward to, but current circumstances are out of all our hands, and racing’s no different.

“I’ve had another great season with 141 winners and I cannot thank all the trainers, owners, stable staff and my family who have continued to support me and I hope everyone is staying safe at this time. Like everyone else, I can’t wait to get back out there riding and will be doing everything I can to keep hold of the title next season.”

Last year’s defending champion, Richard Johnson said, “Brian has been in terrific form all season and was really able to open up a gap between himself and the rest of us chasing him. It is a huge moment for any rider to become Champion Jockey and I know that all of us in the weighing room will look forward to formally congratulating Brian when the presentation is made to him later in the year.”

Hughes also lands the Northern Jockey title* which is awarded to the jockey with the most wins at courses north of Market Rasen during the Championship period, having secured a staggering 110 of his overall 141 wins during the season at Northern tracks.

In the Champion Conditional title race, Jonjo O’Neill Jnr claims the prize having notched up 61 winners and finishes the campaign in tenth place overall in the main Jump Jockeys’ Championship. A brilliant season for the 22-year-old saw him win a hat trick of Graded races in February, including with Native River in the Grade 2 Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday 8th February, and he finishes the season 20 wins clear of second-placed Ben Jones.

O’Neill Jnr said: “I feel very lucky that this year has gone so well. It’s all thanks to my main supporters, my Dad and the Tizzards, who have been so good to me this season. I’m delighted to have won the Conditional Championship, it’s what I set out to do at the start of the season and there’s an illustrious roll of honour – so it’s nice to be included on it.”

The Champion Trainer title, decided on prize money, goes to Nicky Henderson who, in the process lands the sixth Championship of his career having first won the title in 1985/86.

Henderson secured £2,533,862 in prize money – £192,550 ahead of 11-time Champion Trainer, Paul Nicholls – and trained 118 winners, 22 more than his long-time rival. Of these, 15 were graded victories, the first coming on Saturday 9th November at Wincanton Racecourse with Fusil Raffles in the Grade 2 Unibet Elite Hurdle. Henderson went on to land four coveted wins at the Cheltenham Festival, including with Epatante in the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy – a record eighth win in the race for the trainer.

The Champion Jumps Owners’ title is also decided by prize money won, and sees JP McManus land the title once more after winning £2,137,844 – a huge £1,390,508 ahead of second-placed owners, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede.

McManus’ famous gold and green silks have passed the finishing line first on 79 occasions this season with three of his stars, Defi Du Seuil , Epatante and Champ, each recording a hattrick of victories, with the latter two also contributing to McManus’s incredible haul of seven wins at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.