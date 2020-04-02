Vultures cashing in on PPE crisis

WORLD EXCLUSIVE

With the current COVID-19 pandemic and the global lack of Personal Protection Equipment [PPE] for FRONTLINE staff your Daily Sport has learned that GREEDY law firms are gearing up to claim BILLIONS in compensation from our NHS for staff MIS-SOLD PPE.

One such firm the IMFAMOUS “No Win No Fee briefs” LEVY & FRANK even had the gall to call our office wanting to advertise in BRITAIN’s favourite FREE newspaper. We sent them packing.

This company have been exposed numerous times before for trying to SCAM potential victims of everything from Mis-Sold Furnerals to Mis-Sold a Hooker by charging HUGE up-front fees and trying to bill both parties involved in any court case.

As a trained lawyer myself I can tell you that I wouldn’t touch such cases with a 10ft barge pole as even if their is a potential CLAIM the only loser will be our beloved NHS, when at times like this they need our support 100%.

Daily Sport says – Say Home, Stay Safe and Save Lives