The Standout Darts Performers In 2020 (So Far)

As we move towards Christmas, the darts season is hurtling towards its conclusion with the PDC World Championship. While things will feel a little bit different this year given the lack of the fans that will be in the usually-bouncing Ally Pally, it’s worth remembering that there were doubts over whether we would have a World Championship at all at one point. So, that’s something to be thankful for at least.

Nevertheless, while it has been a strange year for darts, but the action at the oche has still been tremendous. The world number one, Michael Van Gerwen, may have lost his way somewhat, but there have been several standout performers in 2020 who have taken the baton from MVG, and we are going to have a look at the four best below:

Jose de Sousa

The man everyone is talking about. Jose de Sousa has burst on to the scene with a bang, winning last week’s Grand Slam of Darts to become a major champion for the first time. Not bad for a 46-year-old former kitchen-fitter. But rather than a shock victory, it was almost predictable that de Sousa would take a big title given his form this season. “The Special One” threw one of the best nine-dart finishes you’ll ever see in the European Championships in October, where he also clinched his maiden European title. Form obscurity, the Portuguese player is now firmly among the favourites for the PDC World Championship in December.

Simon Whitlock

Is there such a thing as having a bogey player in darts? If so, we all know the identity of the man Van Gerwen hates to see come out of the hat for a tournament draw – Simon Whitlock. “The Wizard” has beaten MVG on three successive televised appearances this year. Most notably, there was the thrilling 16-15 win over the Dutchman in the quarter-final of the Grand Slam. Whitlock survived eight match darts, leaving MVG scratching his head and wondering what he must do to beat the Aussie. In truth though, Whitlock has been much improved throughout 2020, deservedly moving back into the top 20 in the world again.

Dimitri Van den Bergh

If you had to pinpoint someone with the brightest future in darts, it’s hard to look beyond Dimitri Van den Bergh. It’s all been about organic progression for The DreamMaker, who has steadily improved his world ranking each year since turning pro in 2015. He is now firmly in the top 10 after securing his first major win at the World Matchplay in the summer. He has had a couple of bad tournaments – Players’ Championship, World Series – but he has been otherwise consistent. Like de Sousa above, you would have to put the Belgian among the favourites for the World Championship.

Peter Wright

Finishing with perhaps the most obvious man on the list – Peter Wright. “Snakebite” has been around the block twice in darts, but the 50-year-old has shown his class this year by winning the World and European Championships, and The Masters. He is eating away at MVG’s lead in the world rankings, and he has a real chance of overtaking the Dutchman in the coming months. Wright has been one of the best players in the game for about seven years now, but in 2020 he has arguably been the best of the lot.