Our 12 best tips for Swindon Dogs Oaks meeting tonight

The opening round of the Property 192 Oaks get underway at Swindon on Thursday evening in one of the most famous competitions in the sport. First run in 1927, the competition was held at the London track until 1958, gaining Classic status in September 1939. The race was then held at Harringay Stadium from 1959 until 1987 and then Wimbledon from 1988 to 2012. The Oaks switched again to Belle Vue in 2013, Towcester in 2018 and will now be run at Swindon for the second time this year.

Open to bitches, the competition is run over a distance of 480 metres with the winner taking home £15,000. We have previewed the action for the opening heats of the competition and are looking to continue our fine form. We enjoyed seven winners from 12 selections last week at odds of 4/9, 1/2, 5/6, 4/5, 11/10, 2/1 and 7/1. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best, both of which won last week. As an added bonus, you can watch the full card from Swindon on Sky Sports Racing, Sky Ch.415 on Thursday evening.

7:04: Swindon: Swanley Chick (Trap One)

A fascinating runner from Ireland in the opening heat of the Property 192 Oaks. The daughter of Laughil Blake has run a number of fine races of late, winning three of her last four starts. She clearly lacks the experience of running at the track, but is of serious interest.

7:21: Swindon: Queen Jessiej (Trap Two)

One of the best dogs in training. This is a tough heat taking on the exciting Smallmead who recently landed the St Leger. However, she is taking a marked drop in trip and Queen Jessiej’s electric pace makes her of interest.

7:38: Swindon: Ballyboss Con (Trap One)

Tough race to call, but Ballyboss Con has plenty of course experience and was unlucky not to win last time out. She needs to show more early pace, but gets the vote.

7:53: Swindon: Fearsome Encore (Trap Four)

Talented and posted a smart time in a trial recently. She ran with plenty of promise when third last time out and is of serious interest from a draw which should suit.

8:08: Swindon: Coolavanny Bani (Trap One)

An exciting talent. Nothing went right last time out when a faller and this exciting talent can get back to winning ways following a sparkling trial time.

8:24: Swindon: Droopys Delight (Trap Two)

This looks trappy. Droopys Delight shaped with promise last time out despite meeting plenty of trouble and is the tentative vote in a wide open heat.

8:41: Swindon: Only You (Trap Three)

She looks solid. Successful at the track last month, that win came in a good time and she showed a good attitude to score on that occasion. A middle runner, this draw looks likely to suit and she is a confident selection to land this heat.

8:57: Swindon: Fantastical (Trap Six)

Did the business in fine style from this draw last week. She needs to replicate that effort but looks capable of doing so.

9:14: Swindon: Ballymac Iona (Trap One)

Slightly disappointing last week, given she got a clear run. However, she had previously been ultra-rpgoressive and is given another chance here.

9:33: Swindon: Lights Out (Trap Two)

Lots to like about her first effort at the track last time. She displayed good early on that occasion and was closing at the finish. If she can break better on this occasion, she should go close in this.

9:48: Swindon: Newinn Liz (Trap Six)

Very exciting talent who bolted up eight lengths at the track last month. That was a fantastic performance and she looks one of the best bets of the night if able to repeat that effort.

10:03: Swindon: Aayamza Lexie (Trap Three)

Unbeaten in her last two runs at the track, she showed a good attitude to win last time out in particular. The draw is a slight worry and she will have to be sharp from the gates but she should go well in the finale.

NAP: 9:48: Swindon: Newinn Liz (Trap Six)

Next Best: 7:21: Swindon: Queen Jessiej (Trap Two)