Daschas a 10/1 play at Chelmsford

Now returned to the polytrack and dropped back in grade, Daschas looks weighted to go well and worth a wager at 10/1 in the 5f handicap at Chelmsford today.

This Stuart Williams trained six-year-old was last successful in a class 2 at Yarmouth 13 months ago when running on strongly from off the ace to account for Holmeswood by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 82.

He started this season on a mark of 88 as a result and ran well on his third start when runner-up in a class 3 at Windsor off 85.

Daschas was also far from disgraced last time out when fourth of five to Caspian Prince in a class 2 at Yarmouth and now drops back into class 4 company having been eased a further 2lb in the weights.

He is now able to race off 83 – just 1lb higher than when last victorious – and switches back from the turf to the polytrack for the first time since scoring over this course and distance in February 2018.

Daschas has won twice and been placed on two occasions on the surface, so it makes him a fascinating contender in this under Oisin Murphy who has won once and been placed three times in seven starts on him.

