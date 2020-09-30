A privatization too far, As NHS dodgems not fit for purpose

With government wastage on private contracts awarded on a whim at an all time high Daily Sport can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the latest such BLUNDER, with the newly launched NHS dodgems useless and powerless after a technical hitch.

The contract which has been awarded to a Bosnia travelling fun fair operator is yet more proof that our GOVERNMENT has well and truly lost the plot.

The NHS Dodge124 Cars have been given the worst reviews of any theme park attraction in Europe after they need pushing rather than picking up the normal over head power supply like conventional DODGEM cars at FUN FAIRS.

Daily Sport contacted the NHS and the operator BosDodge but both refused to comment.

Yet again the taxpayer loses out as the never ending money pit just getting deeper.