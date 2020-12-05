Hunters Call taken to cash-in on class drop

On the back of a cracking run last time out on seasonal reappearance, Hunters Call is a strong fancy to get back to winning ways in the 2m 4f handicap hurdle at Aintree today (12.55) now dropped back in class off an unchanged mark.

This Olly Murphy trained 10-year-old landed Grade 3 handicap at Sandown back in 2017 when giving 3lb and a three length beating to the now 158-rated Silver Streak.

He was then on the sidelines for 921 days but looked as good as ever when making a winning return to action at Southwell back in July when landing a class 2 by just under five lengths off 128.

Hunters Call then ran a blinder when a 7 1/2 length fourth of 19 to Aramon the the valuable Galway Hurdle off 135 where he made a mistake two out and only got headed at the last.

He comes into this having posted another excellent effort following a break when a 6 1/2 length fourth of 14 to The Shunter in the Grade 3 Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham last month off 137.

The form of those races read extremely well in relation to this lower grade class 2 affair, so having been left on 137 I think this represents a great opportunity for Hunters Call to notch a fourth success over the obstacles.

