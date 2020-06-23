Northern Lyte worth a bet at 10s

Having shaped quite nicely on seasonal reappearance, I think Northern Lyte looks decent value at 10/1 in the 3.45 at Beverley today.

This Nigel Tinkler trained four-year-old filly runs the venue well having won twice and been placed four times in eight starts.

After landing a nien-runner contest over the 1m 2f trip of this last July off a mark of 61, Northern Lyte ran solid races to finish placed in her next three outings.

She then got back to winning ways here over and extended 1m when beating One To Go by 3/4 of a length off 68.

Northern Lyte now has to race off 70, but that does not look beyond here and she comes into this having run better than the bare result suggests here six days ago when a 3 3/4 lengths eight of 11 to Silver Dust.

After being slowly away, Northern Lyte didn’t get the clearests of runs and was not unduly knocked about.

She is entitled to strip fitter for that spin and should get a good pace to aim at in this.

Tinkler also boats a healthy strike rate of just under 21 per cenet with his runners at the venue in the past 12 months which has resulted in a £68.58 profit to a £1 level stake.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Northern Lyte (10/1 bet365 – BOG)