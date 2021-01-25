Row in with River at 12/1 in Chelmsford opener

The well-treated Kupa River was not seen to best effect last time out, so at 12/1 makes plenty of each-way appeal at 12/1 in the 6f handicap at Chelmsford today (1.10).

This Roger Fell trained seven-year-old has won once and been placed three times over 6f at Wolverhampton. The success came in a class 5 back in March 2019 when scoring by a short-head off a mark of 68.

Kupa River went on to follow-up in a class 4 at Leicester off 71 and also won at class 5 at Musselburgh three starts later off 74 after which he got out up to 80 and hit the frame in a class 3 and a class 4.

He also ran well at Wolverhampton last July when 4 1/4 length third of 12 to Tranchee who is now rated 102 and was giving him just 4lb that day.

That form reads well in relation to this class 6 affair and Kupa River is able to race in it off a career-low mark of 62.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective and he comes into this on the back of two eye-catching efforts.

After finishing a keeping on one length fourth of 12 to De Little Engine at Wolverhampton, Kupa River was the slowly away next time up at the same venue and forced wide before keeping on to finish 7 1/2 length sixth f 11 to Jumira Bridge.

He wasn’t put into the race at any stage, or knocked about, and now meets the winner on 4lb better terms as he makes his polytrack debut.

It’s also interesting that James Sullivan, who partnered him in his aforementioned run behind Tranchee, is now back in the plate for the first time since.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Kupa River (12/1 bet365 – BOG)