Double Legend fancied to follow-up under Fanning

Double Legend has a good record at Kempton, so having scored with plenty in hand last time out looks worth siding with to follow-up in the 2.50 there today.

That success came over course and distance where the Amanda Perrett trained five-year-old raced prominently before staying on strongly to regain the lead entering the final furlong and drawing clear to readily beat Rail Dancer by 2 3/4 lengths off a mark of 58.

I thought he scored with more in hand than the winning margibg suggests, so a 4lb rise to 62 looks more than fair.

It is just 1lb hugher than when a fine 3/4 length thord of 13 over course and distance last March and Double Legand has improved in each of his three outings this year.

Double Legand has now won twice and been placed three times in six starts over course and distance and the booking of Joe Fanning to partner him for the first time is an eye-catching one.

He has a strike rate of just under 43 per cent when teaming up with teh yard in the past 12 months having ridden three winnesr and one placed from just seven rides.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Double Legand (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)