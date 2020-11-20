Deauville Dancer appeals at Ascot

Off a handy mark, I think Deauville Dancer looks worth a play at 6/1 on return to action in the 2m 5f handicap at Ascot today (2.05).

This nine-year-old had some smart form to his name when trained by David Dennis, winning twice in 2018/19. In the last of those successes he stayed on well to win by 1 3/4 lengths at Wincanton off a rating of 131.

Deauville Dancer backed that up with a solid second at Newton Abbot off 135 and also ran well after a break last December when keeping on to finish a 3 3/4 length runner-up to Espoir De Guye at Exeter off the same rating.

He now meets the winner on 27lb better terms and yet can be backed at twice the odds of that rival on his first start for Olly Murphy.

Deauville Dancer is also now able to race off 2lb lower and his revised rating of 133 gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective o the pick of his form.

He has also gone well fresh in the past and if taking into account the 3lb claim of Fergus Gregory is able to race here off 1lb lower than when last victorious.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Deauville Dancer (6/1 Unibet – BOG)