BUM BLAST wipes out Portaloos on Essex building site

HSE {Health & Safety Executive] have re-issued a warning for BUILDERS not to smoke in PORTALOO’S after a major incident earlier today, after one worker FARTED and the entire block of 7 toilets exploded in flames. Luckily no one was badly injured and the culprit of the BUM BLAST was thrown clear.

The site in Essex has now been CLOSED until further notice and a fire investigator told Daily Sport exclusively “Once again FARTING near a naked flame has proved catastrophic,” adding “Human GAS leaks can be fatal.”

Daily Sport spoke to Mustafa who said “One minute I has having a TOM TIT, the next minute I was laying in a skip,”

“At least I wasn’t injured and all the lads had a BLODDY good laugh.”

Well Sport Readers be careful next time you DROP ONE near a naked flame as your might just get BLOWN away.