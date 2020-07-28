Declared of Interest in Goodwood opener

In the 1m fillies’ handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Goodwood (1.10), Declared Interest looks on a workable mark and worth siding with at 7/1.

This Ralph Beckett trained three-year-old shaped with plenty of promise when placed in two starts as a juvenile before opening her account on seasonal reappearance at Chelmsford when making all and staying on strongly to readily account for Rideson by two lengths on handicap debut off an opening mark of 77.

The runner-up has won since off a rating of 80 as has the third and fourth home Indie Angel and Gypsy Whisper who were beaten six lengths and 6 1/2 lengths respectively off ratings of 77.

That gives the form a solid look and Declared Interest then ran very well under a 5lb penalty when a three length fifth of 15 to Onassis in the competitive class 2 Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot where she held every chance a furlong from home before being unable to find any extra in the final 150 yards.

She was also far from disgraced at the same venue last time out off 85 when seventh of 12 to Manaabit and has since been dropped 2lb.

Declared Interest is now able to race in this class 3 off 83, just 1lb higher than her fine effort in the Sandringham

That gives her a big shout at the weights in what is a weaker race and she is a scopey sort who should have more to offer.

With some bookmakers offering four places, it will be disappointing of Declared Interest does not hit the frame at the very least.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Declared Interest (7/1 Betfred, Paddy Power, Sky Bet – paying 4 places)