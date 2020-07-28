Well-weighted Well Done Fox an each-way play at 12/1

Well Done Fox looks well-treated on the pick of his form and worth and each-way punt at 12/1 in the 5f handicap at Goodwood today (3.45).

This Richard Hannon trained four-year-old has some smart form as a juvenile when winning three times.

He also ran some fine efforts in defeat, including when runner-up to Soldiers Call in a Group 2 at Newmarket and when second to Sergei Prokofiev in a Group 3 at Newmarket off an official rating of 107 on both occasions.

Well Done Fox then failed to trouble the judge in just starts last season in a Group 3 at Haydock and a Listed affair at Sandown.

However, there was lots to like about his return to action at Newmarket back in June when staying on strongly to finish a 1 3/4 length four of 12 to Far Above in the Group 3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket off a rating of 100 in a race which was run in a fast time.

Well Done Fox got put up to 105 for that and was then out of his depth next time up when ninth of 11 to Battaash in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He has also failed to make the frame in two subsequent runs in handicap company but is now able to race off 100 again as a result.

That makes him a big player at the weights in this class 2 judged on his run in the Palace House.

With the likes of the trailblazing A Momentofmadness, Acclaim The Nation, and Caspian Prince in the race it should e run at a searching pace which could set it up for a closer.

Well Done Fox fits that bill, so at the odds on offer I think he looks overpriced here if bouncing back to his best over a trip which he has won three times and been placed on three occasions in 13 starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Well Done Fox (12/1 generally available – use BOG firms)