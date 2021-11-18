Deffo Worth A Bet

Two of the three near the top of the betting here are on the comeback trial, with Lostintranslation having his first start since a wind operation for the Tizzards, and Defi Du Seuil looking to put a poor season behind him for the Hobbs team -and he has also had a wind op of some sort.

His 2019 form includes wins at the Cheltenham Festival as well as Sandown and Ascot, and I am willing to take the risk that he bounces back this year – and if he does, he may yet be far too good for these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Defi Du Seuil 2.05pm Ascot 100/30 most bookmakers