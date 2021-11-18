I Might Have A Winner

Just the six runners in this Listed novice hurdle, but five of them came home in front last time out so it has the look of a pretty decent contest.

Although the ground is very different to the heavy he encountered on his hurdling debut at Newton Abbot and his winning margin of 11 lengths needs to be treated very carefully, there is every reason to think Might I may be even better on this ground as a son of Fame And Glory out of an Old Vic mare, and if that is the case he will take some stopping for one of my favourite trainers in Harry Fry.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Might I 12.10pm Haydock Evens Bet365