Deleyll fancied to follow-up at Lingfield

In the 1m 2f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Lingfield (1.40), I think last time out scorer Deleyll looks capable of making light of a 3lb rise in the weights to follow-up and land the spoils.

This John Butler trained seven-year-old is two from three over course and distance. He landed back-to-back class 6 contests at Kempton (off 57) and Wolverhampton at the start of last year with the last of those coming under Kirby where he scored by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 59.

Deleyll got put up to 62 for that and has failed to trouble the judged and been well beaten in six subsequent outings – with the last five of those coming under claimer Grace McEntee.

However, he resumed winning ways here 38 days ago when reunited with Adam Kirby and gamely landing a class 6 by a length off 56.

He now has to race off 59, but that is the same as when previously successful so he remains well-treated at a venue which clearly suits.

Deleyll also once again has the services of Kirby in the saddle, who is four from six on him, and has a strike rate of 50 per cent over the trip having won four of his eight starts over it- so looks to have plenty going for him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Deleyll (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)